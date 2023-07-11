MISCELLANEOUS: A young Saint-Martinois shot dead in Grand-Case | FAXINFO

Despite the rapid arrival of rescue teams, a 24-year-old father of a child died on Sunday July 9 after being the victim of several gunshots on the boulevard de Grand-Case.

The incident took place around 20 p.m. Several shots were reportedly fired by an individual after a brawl between young people.

When the firefighters and the SMUR arrived, the victim was lying on the ground, not far from the Catholic church. Despite an attempt at resuscitation and the medicalization of the SMUR, the man died on the spot as a result of his injuries.

An investigation has been opened by the gendarmerie to determine the circumstances of this murderous shooting. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-un-jeune-saint-martinois-tue-par-balles-a-grand-case/