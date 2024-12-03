MISCELLANEOUS: Accident on Mountain Dove Road in Pointe Blanche | FAXINFO

On December 2, around 7:30 a.m., a single-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Mountain Dove Road and Ground Dove Road in Pointe Blanche. According to initial findings, a small car had hit a wall, with a passenger trapped inside.

Police patrols, ambulances and firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, officers found the driver, behind the wheel of a white Hyundai Atos, complaining of chest pain. Paramedics administered first aid. After sustained efforts by rescuers, the female passenger, trapped in the back seat, was successfully freed. She complained of back and neck pain. Both victims received medical assistance on site before being transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further treatment. Initial investigations indicate that the vehicle may have lost power while driving up Ground Dove Road, causing it to roll backwards and collide with the wall on Mountain Dove Road. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-accident-sur-mountain-dove-road-a-pointe-blanche/