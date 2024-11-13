MISCELLANEOUS: An individual killed with a bladed weapon in Agrément | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin's Day festivities were marred last Monday by the death of an individual in Agrément who lost his life following a knife attack.

According to our information, the victim was fatally stabbed by an individual on the night of Sunday to Monday in the Agrément district. The police arrived quickly at the scene of the crime to make initial observations. No other information on the circumstances of this homicide has been revealed by the authorities. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-un-individu-tue-par-arme-blanche-a-agrement/