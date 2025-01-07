MISCELLANEOUS / Armed robbery in Grand-Case: an American tourist seriously injured | FAXINFO

On the night of Sunday to Monday, a man in his sixties was the victim of a gunshot wound in Grand-Case, opposite a restaurant near the parking lot next to the stadium.

On vacation on the island, the American man was leaving a restaurant in Grand-Case accompanied by his wife. The couple were then “set upon by several individuals on a scooter,” said Xavier Sicot, public prosecutor. During this robbery attack perpetrated by armed individuals, the sixty-year-old was reportedly hit “by at least one projectile.” Firefighters, led by Captain Anthony Arnould, responded to the scene around midnight. The victim, whose life is not in danger, was medically treated on site before being rushed to the Concordia Hospital Center. An investigation into armed robbery and attempted homicide has been opened by the authorities to shed light on this act. This attack rekindles shared concerns about security in this area popular with visitors and locals. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-vol-a-main-armee-a-grand-case-un-touriste-americain-gravement-blesse/