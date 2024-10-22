MISCELLANEOUS: Attack on Junior Stars bus in Quartier d’Orléans: one individual arrested | FAXINFO

On Saturday, October 12, at the end of the football match between the U17 Junior Stars and AS Phoenicks, an individual in possession of a firearm threatened the Junior Stars players who were on the bus near the Thelbert Carti stadium in Quartier d'Orléans.

In a press release, the gendarmerie, through Lieutenant-Colonel Hugues Loyez, indicated that they had arrested an individual suspected of being the perpetrator of the bus attack (a minor born in 17, editor's note) on Thursday morning, October 2008. This arrest was carried out on the instructions of the Basse-Terre public prosecutor's office. The accused will have to answer for his actions before the courts.

"In conjunction with the Basse-Terre public prosecutor's office, any crime of this type will be prosecuted," warns the commander of the gendarmerie of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-agression-du-bus-de-junior-stars-a-quartier-dorleans-un-individu-interpelle/