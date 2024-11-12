MISCELLANEOUS: Attempted robbery of a jewelry store on Front Street, one individual arrested | FAXINFO

An individual suspected of being involved in an attempted robbery of a jewelry store on Front Street on Saturday, November 9, was arrested by law enforcement.

The KPSM police hotline received a call reporting the robbery in progress around 14:10 p.m. Several patrols present in the area quickly spotted two suspects leaving the scene on a black and red scooter.

A chase then began between the police and the criminals, leading to the arrest of one of them. The latter was placed in police custody and then in provisional detention.

Despite a large police presence on Front Street and its surroundings, his accomplice managed to escape on foot. He is still actively being sought by the police. The scooter was seized as part of the investigation, which is still ongoing. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-tentative-de-braquage-dune-bijouterie-a-front-street-un-individu-interpelle/