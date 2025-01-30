MISCELLANEOUS / Crime and arrests: a look back at a hectic start to the week | FAXINFO

Cay Bay Homicide

On Sunday morning, January 26, a young man was found shot dead on Aron Jacobs Drive in Cay Bay.

Alerted around 8am, the police went to the scene and confirmed the victim's death. At this stage, The circumstances of the tragedy remain unclear..

A thorough investigation is underway and authorities are encouraging Anyone with information should come forward to help advance the investigation (+1 (721) 542-2222).

Four arrests for drug trafficking in Simpson Bay

The next day, January 27, an operation by the ALPHA team led to the arrest of four individuals suspected of drug trafficking.

Recently arrived from Curaçao and staying in a hotel in Simpson Bay, the suspects, three men aged 21 to 24 and a 69-year-old woman, are believed to have attempted to smuggle drugs to France.

The investigation revealed that the three young men were carrying ingested drug pellets.

All have been placed in pre-trial detention, and investigations are continuing.

Snatch theft in Grand-Case

On the night of Tuesday, January 28, a couple was attacked “in a street adjoining the boulevard de Grand-Case” according to the police.

Around 23 p.m., as they were returning to their vehicle, a white car stopped them.

The young woman had her shoulder bag snatched from her before the criminals fled.

The gendarmerie noted the facts, but no arrests have yet been made.. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-delinquance-et-arrestations-retour-sur-un-debut-de-semaine-agite/