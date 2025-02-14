MISCELLANEOUS: Dismantling of a large marijuana plantation | FAXINFO

Last Tuesday, around 5:30 a.m., the Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) conducted a large-scale operation targeting an illegal marijuana plantation located in the hills near Blyden's Drive.

Acting on specific intelligence, law enforcement discovered an impressive, carefully maintained farm, including a covered area optimized for growing plants.

During this operation, the agents proceeded to the complete dismantling of the site, seizing more than 1.100 marijuana plants as well as all the equipment used for their cultivation.

A man present at the scene was arrested and taken into custody. The investigation is continuing in order to establish the extent of the operations and identify possible accomplices.

The KPSM reminds that the cultivation and possession of marijuana remains strictly prohibited by law.

Despite the debates and opinions on the issue, the current legislation has not changed, and the authorities reaffirm their commitment to combating illegal drug-related activities in order to guarantee the safety of the community. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-demantelement-dune-vaste-plantation-de-marijuana/