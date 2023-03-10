MISCELLANEOUS / Drug trafficking in Saint-Barth: two individuals arrested | FAXINFO

Prefect Vincent Berton would like to congratulate the forces of the National Gendarmerie following the arrest of two individuals who were involved in drug trafficking in Saint-Barthélemy.

On Friday March 3, a control operation targeting a supposed point of sale of narcotics was carried out by the Gendarmerie in the Gustavia sector.

The authorities, once there, arrested two individuals in possession of cannabis and cocaine, a large sum of money as well as elements suggesting a possible activity of sale of narcotics.

This action is part of the will to fight against drug trafficking wanted by Vincent Berton and supported by the police. They will continue their action against drug trafficking and this type of operation will be repeated in the territories of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-trafic-de-stupefiants-a-saint-barth-deux-individus-interpelles/