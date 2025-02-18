MISCELLANEOUS: Drugs and ammunition: a fruitful week of controls in Sint Maarten | FAXINFO

Between February 9 and 15, the Sint Maarten Police Service (KPSM) conducted a series of traffic and general safety checks as part of its efforts to enhance public safety and enforce regulations. These operations, carried out by the enforcement team near Harold Jack on Brouwers Road, resulted in several arrests and the seizure of illegal substances.

During a routine check, a vehicle reported stolen was stopped. The driver was immediately arrested and the vehicle seized for investigation. In a separate incident, police discovered a box of ammunition inside a vehicle. The driver was apprehended on the scene and the ammunition confiscated.

On Friday, February 14, a simple traffic stop revealed a large quantity of narcotics in a vehicle. The driver was arrested and, after a search, a female passenger was also arrested for possession of drugs in her purse. During the procedure, the male suspect asked for money from his home to pay his fine. At the scene, officers discovered a large quantity of illicit substances – cocaine, ecstasy, hashish, marijuana – as well as packaging materials and approximately $2000 in cash. The drugs and money were seized, and the individual was taken into custody pending further investigation. _VX

