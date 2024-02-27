MISCELLANEOUS EVENT / Fire at the Geminga shipyard: the authorities praise the responsiveness and commitment of the firefighters | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin firefighters intervened, in the night from Saturday to Sunday, to control a fire which broke out in a 200m2 hangar at the Geminga shipyard located in Sandy Ground.

The hangar was completely destroyed and a nearby boat damaged. Hydrocarbon reserves were protected by firefighters to avoid the risk of explosion.

Oil drums stored in the hangar were affected by the fire causing engine oil to spill into the Simpson Bay lagoon. Precautions have been taken to contain this pollution and prevent it from getting worse. A procedure to assess this pollution has been launched in order to assess the level of seriousness and, if necessary, implement proportionate measures.

The fire was contained at 5 a.m., however firefighters remained on site to monitor the site.

The delegated prefect of the Northern Islands, Vincent Berton, went to the scene of the fire on Sunday morning. He assured the business manager that the State would carefully monitor the consequences of the disaster on the activity of his company and would study potentially available aid measures.

The president of the Community, Louis Mussington and the State representative, Vincent Berton would like to salute the responsiveness and commitment of the Saint-Martin firefighters who fought for a good part of the night against this large-scale fire and prevented the fire from spreading to the rest of the site.

