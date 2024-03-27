MISCELLANEOUS EVENT: Fire on the Grandes Cayes ecosite | FAXINFO

A fire broke out on Sunday March 24 at 23 p.m. on the Grandes Cayes ecosite, following a fire in the area reserved for household waste.

“Fortunately, no injuries or material damage have been reported. Our teams intervened urgently to contain the fire from 23 p.m. to 4 a.m.,” said the company Verde-SXM, in charge of waste management on the Grandes Cayes site, in a press release. “However, due to strong winds overnight from Sunday to Monday, the fire spread to the dome of the landfill area. As a precautionary measure, the site will remain closed until further notice while this incident is completely brought under control. We would like to thank the members of the team and the Saint-Martin firefighters for their help and their great responsiveness.

Verde-SXM would like to point out that this fire, the origin of which remains undetermined, was not caused voluntarily by our teams. The authorities were of course informed as soon as possible.”

In 2022, the site faced 14 fires. Substantial investments and work have been undertaken to reduce these recurring incidents. “We are proud to announce that in 2023, Verde has experienced no major fires. This therefore constitutes the first event of this nature since November 2022.

Finally, feedback will be carried out in order to better understand the cause of this fire and an action plan will be established in order to avoid any further incidents.” _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-incendie-sur-lecosite-de-grandes-cayes/