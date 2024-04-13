MISCELLANEOUS FACT: A couple victim of a violent robbery on the Route de l’Espérance | FAXINFO

During the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, a young couple returning to their parked car on Route de l'Espérance in Grand-Case was the victim of a violent theft.

The events occurred after midnight. According to some testimonies, several individuals violently attacked a couple to take their phones and their money.

The gendarmerie did not wish to communicate further on this attack due to “the secrecy of the investigation”. She simply indicated that the victims were not tourists. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-un-couple-victime-dun-vol-avec-violences-route-de-lesperance/