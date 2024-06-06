MISCELLANEOUS FACT: A man injured by gunshot in Middle Region | FAXINFO

A man was shot and injured on Monday June 3 around 22 p.m. in the Dutch part, in the Middle Region district. The perpetrator of the shooting, on the run, remains actively sought.

According to initial information, the victim was targeted by an individual who immediately disappeared into the wild. Alerted by witnesses, police patrols and paramedics were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the injured but conscious victim informed officers that an unknown assailant had shot him earlier in the evening. Still, the victim was not entirely willing to provide information about the incident. Did she know the shooter? Is this a settling of scores?

For the moment, no avenue is favored by the KPSM. The investigation continues. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-un-homme-blesse-par-balle-a-middle-region/