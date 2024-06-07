MISCELLANEOUS FACT: A man is carjacked by three men on scooters in Hope Estate | FAXINFO

This Friday, June 7, around 2:45 a.m., a driver who was traveling on the RN7 near Hope Estate towards Orient Bay was the subject of an ultra-violent carjacking. Three men took part in the attack.

A violent assault occurred between Hope Estate and Orient Bay overnight. Three individuals on scooters and wearing hoods forced a motorist to park on the side of the road before hitting him several times in the face. The criminals seized his vehicle (a dark brown Duster, editor's note) and fled towards Quartier d'Orléans.

The victim was treated by firefighters and transported to the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital center for additional care.

An investigation was opened and entrusted to the Marigot brigade. A.F.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-un-homme-victime-dun-car-jacking-par-trois-hommes-a-scooter-a-hope-estate/