MISCELLANEOUS FACT: A man seriously injured by a stab in rue de Hollande | FAXINFO

Last Friday, shortly before 18 p.m., a man aged around forty was the victim of a stabbing on rue de Hollande. Seriously injured in the throat, he was urgently transported to the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital center.

The circumstances of the altercation which almost cost the victim's life are still unknown. Indeed, the police and firefighters intervened quickly after being contacted for an attack in the middle of the street. “Arriving first on site, the gendarmes carried out first aid procedures,” indicates lieutenant-colonel Maxime Wintzer-Wehekind, before adding “According to the doctor, the intervention of the soldier who provided the care made it possible to save the victim's life.

The forty-year-old would have received one or more stab wounds to the throat. The latter was taken to hospital in serious condition. According to our information, his life is no longer in danger.

An investigation was opened and entrusted to the Detached Research Section (SRD) of Saint-Martin. _AF

