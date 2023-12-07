MISCELLANEOUS FACT: A police officer seriously injured after being hit by a scooter at Sandy Ground | FAXINFO

A gendarme from the EGM 47/2 of Périgueux, currently stationed in Saint-Martin, was seriously injured Tuesday evening around 20:30 p.m. after being struck by a two-wheeler pilot at Sandy Ground during an operation. control of a drinking establishment.

As part of a CODAF operation (Departmental Anti-Fraud Operational Committees), a large gendarmerie force was deployed Tuesday evening in the Sandy Ground sector. During this operation, a diversion was put in place after the bridge. Despite this traffic ban, a scooter took the public road and deliberately ran into a police officer to force its way.

The perpetrator of the accident reported to the police

Wounded in the lower limbs, the mobile gendarmerie adjutant, aged 33, married and father of a young child, was first taken care of by his comrades then by the firefighters and the SMUR before being transferred to the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital center in serious condition. The victim had to undergo emergency surgery. Fortunately, his life is not in danger.

The perpetrator of this dangerous and irresponsible act finally presented himself yesterday morning to the gendarmerie. He was taken into custody. The investigation continues.

The delegated prefect of the Northern Islands, Vincent Berton strongly condemned “this irresponsible, undignified and potentially murderous act”. He extends his congratulations to the injured gendarme whose courage, lucidity and physical qualities were exemplary. The State representative “wishes him a speedy and complete recovery”. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-un-gendarme-serieusement-blesse-apres-avoir-ete-percute-par-un-scooter-a-sandy-ground/