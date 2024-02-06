MISCELLANEOUS FACT: A scooter rider seriously injured at the Oyster Pond border | FAXINFO

Last Saturday, February 3, around 4 a.m., Dutch police received several calls reporting a serious accident on Oyster Pond involving a scooter and a car.

According to the first elements of the investigation, the driver of the two-wheeler lost control of his machine at the symbolic border of Oyster Pond and collided head-on with a Nissan vehicle coming in the opposite direction. The shock was extremely violent. Arriving quickly on site, the rescue teams provided first aid to the victim before rushing him to the Sint Maarten Medical Center. According to doctors, the driver of the two-wheeler suffered from head trauma as well as numerous bruises on the body. This unfortunate incident is the second serious scooter accident to have occurred in recent days. Once again, excessive speed would be the cause of this traffic accident which almost cost the life of the two-wheeler driver. Others have had less luck in the recent past… _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-un-scooteriste-grievement-blesse-a-la-frontiere-doyster-pond/