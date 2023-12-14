MISCELLANEOUS FACT: A two-wheeler pilot victim of a serious accident in La Savane | FAXINFO

Yesterday, around 12 p.m., a scooter rider was the victim of a serious traffic accident on the La Savane straight, shortly before the fire station.

According to the first elements collected on site by the gendarmes, the 17-year-old young man, wearing an approved helmet, was traveling in interfile on an insured and registered scooter. For a reason that the investigation will have to determine (the use of the telephone cannot be excluded, editor's note), the pilot did not see a vehicle stopped on the roadway because of traffic and hit his vehicle head-on. rear window.

Supported by rescue teams, the victim was rushed to the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital center. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-un-pilote-de-deux-roues-victime-dun-grave-accident-a-la-savane/