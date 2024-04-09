MISCELLANEOUS FACT: A woman seriously injured by gunfire in the Cay Bay sector | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten Police release a statement regarding a shooting that occurred in the early hours of Thursday April 4, 2024, around 3 a.m., in the Cay Bay area where a woman was seriously injured.

KPSM staff received a report from the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) emergency department that a woman had gone to the hospital on her own seeking help after suffering multiple injuries by bullets.

Upon arrival at SMMC, the victim underwent emergency surgery and has since been admitted to the intensive care unit. Police personnel and inspectors were quickly informed of the situation and began an investigation.

At present, details regarding the exact location of the shooting remain unclear, and information about the incident is gradually being transmitted to investigating authorities. The Sint Maarten Police Force is urging people who may have information about this shooting to come forward and cooperate with the ongoing investigation by calling +1 721 542 2222 ext. 208, 214 or 223. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-une-femme-grievement-blessee-par-balles-dans-le-secteur-de-cay-bay/