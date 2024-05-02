MISCELLANEOUS FACT: A young motorcyclist from Sandy Ground loses his life after a collision with a partly Dutch car | FAXINFO

During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, around 1:30 a.m., the Sint Maarten police received a call regarding an accident on Brouwers Road, near the roundabout near Índigo Bay, where a motorcyclist lost the life.

The young man, aged around 20, from Sandy Ground, lost control of his motorbike while heading towards Cole Bay and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, losing his life from the impact.

An investigation was opened to determine the exact causes of the tragedy.

Note that a minute of silence was observed in memory of the young victim this morning in the Galisbay parking lot, during road safety awareness day. Sad news which caused deep emotion among all those involved to once again raise awareness among young people in the area of ​​the dangers of the road. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-un-jeune-motard-originaire-de-sandy-ground-perd-la-vie-apres-une-collision-avec-une-voiture-en-partie-hollandaise/