MISCELLANEOUS FACT: Attempted homicide at Nettle Bay | FAXINFO

An investigation into attempted homicide was opened this Wednesday, January 17 in the evening by the gendarmerie.

According to our information, the events occurred in the first part of the night in the Nettle Bay area. Criminal identification technicians from the gendarmerie went to the site for the purposes of the ongoing investigation. No other information has yet been communicated by law enforcement. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-tentative-dhomicide-a-la-baie-nettle/