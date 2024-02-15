MISCELLANEOUS FACT: Collision between a gendarmerie truck and a vehicle near Orient Bay | FAXINFO

On the morning of Sunday February 11, a traffic accident involving a gendarmerie truck and a vehicle occurred on the RN7, near Orient Bay.

An investigation is underway after the accident which occurred on Sunday morning, not far from the Rancho restaurant between a police truck and a vehicle. According to the first observations made on site, it seems that the driver of the truck wanted to avoid a stopped bus, and faced with the ineffectiveness of his braking, he then swerved to finally hit another vehicle arriving in reverse. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

As is standard procedure, tests for alcohol and drug use were carried out on both drivers, with the test results coming back negative. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-collision-entre-un-camion-de-gendarmerie-et-un-vehicule-pres-de-la-baie-orientale/