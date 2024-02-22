MISCELLANEOUS FACT: Dutch police strengthen controls | FAXINFO

Two individuals who tried to break into a vehicle were arrested at the beginning of the week by the Dutch police who also announced cooperation with the gendarmerie for operations to come soon.

The events took place on University Drive. During a new patrol, two individuals were arrested while trying to break into a vehicle.

The criminals were taken to the Philipsburg police station and then taken into custody.

Otherwise, the KPSM (Korps Politie Sint Maarten) announces its collaboration with the Saint-Martin gendarmerie for operations to come in the coming days. Joint efforts will thus be made to ensure the safety and security of the community in both parts of the island. _AF

