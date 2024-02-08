MISCELLANEOUS FACT: The driver of a two-wheeler injured after crashing under a minibus | FAXINFO

Tuesday afternoon, a traffic accident between a minibus and a scooter took place on the RN 7, in the direction Quartier d'Orléans – Baie Oriente. The scooter driver was injured and transported to the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital center.

More details were provided by the gendarmerie on the circumstances in which the traffic accident occurred on Tuesday, February 6. Around 16:15 p.m., firefighters were called after an accident that occurred on the main road, not far from the road leading to Galion. According to the first information collected on site, the driver of the two-wheeler wearing the safety helmet lost control of his machine then slipped on the road before crashing under the minibus registered on the Dutch side and carrying tourists. The rescue teams treated the scooter rider who was conscious but suffering from lower limbs and multiple bruises. He was taken to hospital to undergo further examinations. His vital prognosis is not in jeopardy. As required by procedure, the driver of the minibus and the pilot of the two-wheeler were tested for alcohol and drugs. All tests came back negative. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-le-pilote-dun-deux-roues-blesse-apres-setre-encastre-sous-un-minibus/