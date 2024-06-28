MISCELLANEOUS FACTS: A 16-year-old minor arrested while driving a stolen car | FAXINFO

Thanks to good cooperation between the Dutch police and the gendarmerie, an individual aged only 16 was arrested on the Dutch side on Monday June 24 in a stolen car.

The events took place midday, around 13 p.m. The gendarmes alerted their Dutch counterparts that a fleeing driver was preparing to cross the border. Immediately, KPSM agents put a system in place which made it possible to arrest the driver. It was a 16-year-old boy. According to the first elements of the investigation, it was established that the vehicle in question had been reported stolen. The minor was taken into custody for concealment of vehicle theft and refusal to comply. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-un-mineur-de-16-ans-interpelle-au-volant-dune-voiture-volee/