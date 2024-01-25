MISCELLANEOUS FACTS / A man shot and injured in Nettlé Bay: the perpetrator sentenced to three years in prison | FAXINFO

On Wednesday January 17, 2024, around 22:15 p.m., near the Mezza Luna restaurant in Nettlé Bay, a man was the victim of an attack with a firearm and had a bullet wound, specifies Colonel Maxime Wintzer-Wehekind, commander of the gendarmerie of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy.

Quickly on the scene, the gendarmes collected the first clues and testimonies while the victim was evacuated to the hospital. The Saint-Martin Research section is engaged on site, supported by the specialized services of COMGEND Saint-Barthélemy/Saint-Martin.

Providing a very large amount of information gathering and cross-checking work, the investigators very quickly ended up identifying the perpetrator of the shooting and quickly managed to locate him, allowing him to be arrested in the Sandy Ground district, 96 hours later. facts.

Faced with the precise legal elements gathered by the investigators, the author of this assault with a weapon was convicted yesterday morning, by the local court of Saint-Martin to 3 years in prison with a committal warrant at the end of the hearing.

The individual, clearly dangerous to society, has just been put out of harm's way thanks to a thorough investigation by the gendarmerie services. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-un-homme-blesse-par-balle-a-la-baie-nettle-lauteur-des-faits-condamne-a-trois-ans-de-prison-ferme/