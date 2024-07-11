MISCELLANEOUS FACTS: A scooter rider in critical condition after hitting a car on the Sandy Ground road | FAXINFO

A dramatic traffic accident occurred at the beginning of the afternoon on the Sandy Ground road (opposite Anse des Sables, editor's note) involving a car and a two-wheeler driver transferred in absolute emergency to the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital center.

The shock was extremely violent. According to the gendarmerie, the driver of a two-wheeler hit a car coming in the opposite direction. When emergency services arrived, the 40-year-old victim was in cardio-respiratory arrest. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was carried out by a witness on site and then resumed by the firefighters.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition. His vital prognosis is in jeopardy. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-un-scooteriste-dans-un-etat-critique-apres-avoir-percute-une-voiture-sur-la-route-de-sandy-ground/