MISCELLANEOUS FACTS: A woman victim of a new snatching in the city center of Marigot | FAXINFO

For several days, the police have been confronted with numerous serious crimes throughout the country.

Between the armed robberies, one of which cost the life of a person in a gas station at the entrance to Sandy Ground, the sexual assault of two women in Orient Bay, physical attacks on people at Grand-Case and Oyster Pond and repeated snatchings, a new climate of insecurity reigns on the island. This Sunday, June 9, around 13:15 p.m., a woman who has lived on the island for many years was the victim of a new snatching near the Saint-Martin local court. While she was walking quietly on the sidewalk, two young individuals aged 15-16 stole her wallet with her personal belongings inside and her phone. The two criminals then fled in the direction of the Seafront before disappearing into nature. Alerted, the gendarmes carried out patrols in the area to try to find the perpetrators of this traumatic theft for the victim, in vain. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-une-femme-victime-dun-nouveau-vol-a-larrache-dans-le-centre-ville-de-marigot/