Miscellaneous facts: An individual arrested after threatening his ex-girlfriend with a gun | FAXINFO

Dutch police arrested a man last week in possession of a firearm near his ex-girlfriend's home.

The events occurred in the early evening, around 18 p.m. The KPSM (Korps Politie Sint Maarten) telephone exchange received a call reporting a worrying situation involving a woman and her ex-partner in possession of a firearm.

Quickly arriving on scene at Blyden's Drive, law enforcement spotted the suspect's vehicle leaving the scene. The individual was immediately arrested and questioned.

During the inspection of his car, the police also discovered a large quantity of drugs hidden inside the vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody at the Philipsburg police station for domestic violence and possession of drugs. _AF

