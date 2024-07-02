MISCELLANEOUS FACTS: Attempted armed robbery in a currency exchange office this morning in Marigot | FAXINFO

The manager of a currency exchange office located in Marigot was the victim of an attempted armed robbery this morning by two determined individuals.

It was at 8:30 a.m., opening time of the exchange office located in Marigot, that two individuals entered the establishment. The two criminals, helmeted, one in possession of a handgun and each wearing a yellow construction vest, pushed the manager before shouting at him “where is the money?” ", in other words where is the money? Without panicking, the person in charge of the premises managed to activate an alarm button connected to a security company which immediately notified the gendarmerie. The two individuals then decided to flee, each on a scooter. Fortunately, the manager of the exchange office was not injured.

The gendarmes arrived on site shortly after the incident in order to carry out the necessary investigations for the continuation of the investigation.

Note that another exchange office in Marigot was the victim of an attempted armed robbery last Saturday. Certainly by the same team as this morning… _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-tentative-de-vol-a-main-armee-dans-un-bureau-de-change-ce-matin-a-marigot/