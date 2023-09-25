MISCELLANEOUS FACTS: Car thefts avoided thanks to the rapid intervention of the police | FAXINFO

Thanks to the report of a security agent, the gendarmes managed to get their hands on two car thieves in Saint-Martin.

The events took place last Wednesday, September 20 around 3 a.m. The alert was given thanks to the intuition of a security guard at a private residence on the island.

The immediate intervention of the police made it possible to flush out the two suspects hiding in the darkness.

In total, five cars could have been stolen that night.

Having admitted part of the facts, the defendants will go on trial at the beginning of 2024.

This is an operation well carried out by the police. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-des-vols-de-voitures-evites-grace-a-lintervention-rapide-des-gendarmes/