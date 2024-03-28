MISCELLANEOUS FACTS: Fire near the Robert Weinum school campus | FAXINFO

This Monday, March 25 around 14 p.m., the Saint-Martin firefighters responded to a garage fire in the Savane artisanal zone, near the Robert Weinum school complex which was evacuated.

Firefighters managed to control the flames using three fire hoses. Their responsiveness made it possible to contain and then treat the fire before 15 p.m. “During this intervention, we took care of six victims, including 5 minors and one adult who were bothered by the smoke,” declares Cyrille Pallud, commander and center head of the Saint-Martin fire station. The victims were transported to the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital Center. Fourteen firefighters and two fire trucks as well as three ambulances and two officers were mobilized to respond to this fire. The heavy smoke heading towards the school campus led to the closure of the establishment for the rest of the afternoon. Classes resumed normally the next day, Tuesday March 26, 2024. Nineteen gendarmes were mobilized to manage the 800 high school students and 492 middle school students evacuated from the school. The influx of students near National Road 7 and their recovery have somewhat created traffic problems.

Prefect Vincent Berton congratulates all the firefighters, gendarmes and hospital staff mobilized for their professionalism and efficiency in the management of this incident which fortunately did not include any serious casualties. _VX

