Firefighters from the Savane barracks intervened yesterday morning around 7 a.m. for a fire in a wooden house in Marigot.

It was a localized fire on the terrace with a high risk of spreading. Ten firefighters and two fire trucks were mobilized to put out the flames. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-intervention-des-pompiers-pour-un-incendie-dune-habitation-en-bois-a-marigot/