MISCELLANEOUS FACTS: Robbery in a casino in Cupecoy: customers and staff members robbed, suspects on the run from the French side | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) are currently investigating an armed robbery which occurred on Monday, May 6, shortly after 1 a.m., in a casino located near the Cupecoy border.

Alerted immediately, several police units were dispatched to the scene of the robbery. According to the first elements collected on site, a group of individuals, in possession of firearms, forcibly entered the premises of the casino. Their first attempt to apprehend the security guard on duty ended in failure, the latter having managed to escape his attackers. In the process, the criminals violently attacked the casino's cashiers and customers, robbing them of their valuables by force.

Unfortunately, during the robbery, a casino staff member was injured in the head by one of the attackers. After committing their crime, the suspects fled towards the French side.

Sint Maarten Police are asking anyone with relevant information regarding this armed robbery or associated criminal activity to come forward and collaborate with law enforcement authorities. the investigation at +1 721-54222 22 ext. 204-205 or the anonymous tip line at 9300 as well as by private message on the Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps). _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-braquage-dans-un-casino-a-cupecoy-les-clients-et-membres-du-personnel-depouilles-les-suspects-en-fuite-cote-francais/