MISCELLANEOUS FACTS / Sint Maarten: two individuals wanted for armed robbery | FAXINFO

On the evening of Tuesday, May 21, around 21:30 p.m., the Central Police Dispatch of Sint Maarten received several calls reporting an armed robbery in a supermarket on Welfare Road. The suspects, described as young men on scooters and dressed in dark clothing, were armed with a gun and were last seen heading toward Philipsburg.

Police officers and inspectors were immediately dispatched to the scene and began searching for the suspects. During the operation, an inspector patrolling the Sucker Garden area saw two scooters carrying four men. One of the scooters stopped and an individual attempted to snatch a chain from a female pedestrian in the Upper Princes Quarter.

Officers initiated a pursuit to apprehend the suspects on the two scooters. After a brief chase, the police managed to arrest two suspects, identified by their initials FASP and EFEB, who were on one of the scooters. During the arrest, one of the suspects resisted, repeatedly questioning the officers about the reason for his arrest and refusing to comply with the order to put his hands behind his back. He was then subdued, handcuffed and transported with the other arrested suspect to the police station for further investigation.

Additionally, police viewed video footage showing officers using force during the arrest of a suspect. This incident is currently under investigation by the relevant authorities.

The second scooter, carrying the two other suspects, fled and is still in the wild. Police are actively seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating these individuals.

The KPSM Special Robbery Unit (SUR) is currently investigating these incidents. KPSM commends officers for apprehending these suspects, especially in light of the recent spate of thefts over the past few weeks.

Anyone with information about the suspects or incidents is asked to immediately contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721- 542 22 22, ext. 204 or 205, or the anonymous line at 9300. You can also leave a message private on the Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten).

“Community cooperation is essential to ensure the safety of all residents,” emphasizes the KPSM spokesperson. A.F.

