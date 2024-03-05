MISCELLANEOUS FACTS: Woman in critical condition after being hit in Cole Bay, hit-and-run driver | FAXINFO

A woman was hit head-on by a motorist on Thursday February 29. The tragedy unfolded around 22:45 p.m. at the intersection of Welfare Road and Welfare Drive in Cole Bay.

The driver immediately fled without inquiring about the state of health of the person he had just hit. Quickly dispatched to the scene, police and paramedics found a woman lying on the ground, with visible injuries all over her body. Rescue teams provided first aid to the victim before quickly transporting him to Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in critical condition.

The police and the traffic department cordoned off the area for the purposes of the investigation. Despite efforts, there were no eyewitnesses to the accident. Officers reviewed surveillance footage to determine the sequence of events leading up to the incident, but with limited success.

Further medical examination revealed that the victim suffered bruising to his face and upper body, as well as internal bleeding which required emergency surgery. She is currently in critical but stable condition at SMMC.

St. Maarten Police are urging anyone with information or having witnessed the accident to come forward and help with the investigation. Information can be communicated to the Traffic Department directly or by email at traffic@policesxm.sx. or by telephone at + 1 721 542 22 22 (exts. 239 and 241). _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-une-femme-dans-un-etat-critique-apres-avoir-ete-renversee-a-cole-bay-le-chauffard-en-fuite/