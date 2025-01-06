MISCELLANEOUS / Fire in Happy Bay: 15 hectares of vegetation destroyed | FAXINFO

On 1 January, a fire broke out in the Morne Smith area of ​​Happy Bay. Alerted at 8:20am, firefighters, under the direction of Commander Anthony Arnould, were confronted with a freely spreading brush fire, directly threatening the former Sable Trou Resort complex.

Faced with the emergency, the firefighters deployed a strategy aimed first at protecting the buildings at risk. A Forest Fire Tanker Truck was positioned, supplied by water carriers, while teams transported the equipment on foot across steep terrain. The progression of the flames was stopped after several hours of intensive efforts. The Gendarmerie drones played a key role in providing precise aerial images, making it possible to anticipate the developments of the disaster and adjust the resources on site. Despite the fatigue linked to the numerous interventions on New Year's Eve, the teams responded. "I would like to salute the dedication of the firefighters, who acted efficiently," said Commander Arnould. Four firefighters remained at the rescue center to ensure the continuity of emergencies, while ten were engaged on the ground. The fire, which ravaged 15 hectares, was brought under control at 17:40 p.m., avoiding major material damage and protecting the surrounding populations. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-incendie-a-happy-bay-15-hectares-de-vegetation-detruits/