MISCELLANEOUS / Homicide in Sandy Ground: a young man shot dead | FAXINFO

A tragedy took place last Friday in Sandy GroundAround 22 p.m., the Saint-Martin firefighters intervened for an unconscious victim on the public highway.

When they arrived, they discovered a young man in his twenties in cardiopulmonary arrest, hit by a bullet in the thorax. Transported in an emergency, he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The public prosecutor of Basse-Terre, Xavier Sicot, confirmed the opening of an investigation for homicide, entrusted to the research section. The victim, “aged 22”, was “not known to the justice system”. The circumstances of the tragedy remain to be clarified, and the police are continuing their investigations to identify the perpetrator and establish the motivations for this violent act. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-homicide-a-sandy-ground-un-jeune-homme-tue-par-balle/