MISCELLANEOUS / Illegal weapons: serial seizures and increased vigilance | FAXINFO

In response to an alarming increase in firearms-related incidents, the Sint Maarten Police Service (KPSM) is stepping up its operations to eradicate illegal weapons and ensure public safety. In one week, six firearms were seized during searches, traffic stops and interventions following shootings. Five people were arrested in connection with the possession of illegal weapons.

As reported in our January 21 issue, a disturbing incident occurred at a local school where a gun was confiscated from a minor, highlighting the importance of collective vigilance to protect young people. In other news, a search in the St. Peters neighborhood resulted in the seizure of a firearm and another in connection with shootings reported to authorities. Last Monday, three men were arrested in the Defiance neighborhood after a driver was spotted firing into the air. A pursuit ended in Middle Region with the seizure of two guns, including one belonging to a suspect who had been arrested a week earlier on similar charges.

Reinforced fight against illegal weapons

Illegal gun possession poses a major threat to public safety. Determined to intensify searches and road checks, KPSM calls on the community to mobilize against this threat and to educate young people about the risks and legal consequences of gun possession. In Sint Maarten as in Saint Martin, everyone can contribute to ridding the streets of illegal guns by reporting any suspicious activity or relevant information. Homeland security is a collective responsibility. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-armes-illegales-des-saisies-en-serie-et-une-vigilance-accrue/