MISCELLANEOUS: Man shot and injured on Kim Sha Beach | FAXINFO

Sunday, March 26, around XNUMX a.m., several police patrols and rescue teams were called to Kim Sha Beach (Dutch side) for a shootout in which a man was seriously injured.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement and medics found an individual lying on the sand with a gunshot wound to his upper body and in critical condition. After receiving first aid, the victim was rushed to Sint Maarten Medical Center. “His condition is still critical but stable,” authorities said.

An investigation has been opened to determine the exact causes and circumstances of this shooting, which took place in a bar well known to locals and tourists, located on Kim Sha Beach._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-un-homme-blesse-par-balle-sur-la-plage-de-kim-sha-beach/