MISCELLANEOUS: New fatal traffic accident in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Un A new road drama occurred on Saturday April 22 on rue de Hollande, in Marigot. A woman died in a traffic accident, the seriously injured driver was transferred to Louis-Constant Fleming hospital.

The accident took place around 7:30 a.m. For reasons still unknown, the driver lost control of his vehicle on rue de Hollande and hit various elements on the right edge of the road, including a lamp post, to end up on a house staircase. Faced with the violence of the shock, the passenger, aged 61, died of her injuries. The 70-year-old driver was taken to hospital in serious condition.

An investigation has been opened.

Since the beginning of 2023, this is the 4th death to be deplored on the roads in Saint-Martin. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-nouvel-accident-mortel-de-la-circulation-a-saint-martin/