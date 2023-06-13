MISCELLANEOUS: New traffic accident involving a car and a scooter | FAXINFO

On Saturday June 10, around 22 p.m., a two-wheeler driver fell heavily after being hit by a motorist.

The driver of the scooter, without a helmet (one more, editor's note) is driving on the RN7, in the straight line of Quartier d'Orléans. At the same time, a vehicle leaves its parking space just before the pharmacy and enters the road without seeing the two-wheeler arrive.

The collision is inevitable, the driver of the scooter is ejected and falls heavily on the road. Wounded in the face, the victim was quickly taken care of by the rescue teams and transported to the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital by the firefighters. Fortunately, his vital prognosis is not engaged.

Blood samples were taken from the driver of the scooter and are being analyzed.

As for the driver of the vehicle, he tested positive with a blood alcohol level of 0,36mg per liter of exhaled air. An investigation has been opened by the Saint-Martin Esperance brigade. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-nouvel-accident-de-la-circulation-impliquant-une-voiture-et-un-scooter/