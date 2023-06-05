MISCELLANEOUS: Operation of anti-narcotics checks on the arrival of boats at the Marigot ferry terminal | FAXINFO

Many passengers arriving from boats at the Marigot ferry terminal were checked last week by the police accompanied by their dog "Larko", trained in the search for narcotics.

Night and day, the gendarmes of Saint-Martin were present on Wednesday, May 31 to control the passengers of the boats arriving at the maritime station of Marigot.

The soldiers were able to count on the flair of "Larko", the sniffer dog of the gendarmerie particularly sensitive to plants and derivatives of narcotic products. As proof, several small quantities of drugs were discovered in the luggage of some travellers.

The gendarmes specify that these random checks will be renewed regularly. On good terms… _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-operation-de-controles-anti-stupefiants-a-larrivee-des-bateaux-a-la-gare-maritime-de-marigot/