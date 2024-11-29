MISCELLANEOUS / Road accidents: call for vigilance in Sint Maarten | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) deplores a series of serious accidents that have occurred recently, including a tragic fatal scooter accident last Sunday on Rhine Road, near Porto Cupecoy.

The driver of an electric scooter reportedly lost control of his vehicle, hitting a sidewalk before being thrown against barriers. Despite the rapid intervention of emergency services, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The same day, another serious accident occurred on Welfare Road in the evening. A quad driver, traveling towards Simpson Bay, lost control near Wellington Road, hitting a central barrier before colliding with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction. Seriously injured in the head, he was transported in critical condition to the Sint Maarten Medical Center. During this peak tourist season, the KPSM is launching an urgent appeal for vigilance on the island's roads, as were the gendarmerie of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy. It urges all users to respect speed limits, avoid distractions, wear safety equipment, and drive responsibly. Let us remember more than ever that the prudence and responsibility of each individual are essential to prevent new tragedies. Our sincere condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Rodolfo Lopez. _VX

