Miscellaneous: Robbery in a jewelry store on Front Street, one of the four criminals arrested in the French part | FAXINFO

On Saturday, October 12, at approximately 15 p.m., KPSM officers received several calls regarding an armed robbery at a jewelry store on Front Street.

According to initial reports, four armed robbers entered the store, dressed in black and wearing helmets. Once inside the establishment, the four individuals smashed windows with hammers. They took several pieces of jewelry before fleeing in the direction of Oyster Pond. The Dutch police immediately alerted their French counterparts to try to arrest them.

Police patrols then located a suspect in the Oyster Pond area, who was eventually apprehended in Coralita. The individual was handed over to the gendarmerie before being taken into custody. The investigation is continuing in an attempt to arrest the rest of the gang._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-braquage-dans-une-bijouterie-a-front-street-lun-des-quatre-malfaiteurs-interpelle-en-partie-francaise/