MISCELLANEOUS: Robbery of a convenience store in Saint-James, several attempted armed robberies in Concordia | FAXINFO

The gendarmes experienced a restless start to the night last Thursday with three attempted armed robberies in the Concordia sector and a robbery perpetrated in a grocery store located in Saint-James.

"The facts were committed by individuals armed with firearms, hiding their faces and moving on scooters," said the gendarmerie. "In response, in addition to the usual patrols, additional staff are added to the sector in unmarked and screen-printed cars".

An investigation is underway. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-braquage-dune-superette-a-saint-james-plusieurs-tentatives-de-vols-a-main-armee-a-concordia/