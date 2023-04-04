MISCELLANEOUS: Several vehicles engulfed in flames at Oyster Pond | FAXINFO

On Friday March 31, around 21:40 p.m., rue de Coralita in Oyster Pond, the firefighters and the gendarmes intervened for a fire in a vehicle parked in a shelter located near a house in a state of disrepair.

The fire then spread to three other vehicles parked right next to the first. The causes of this fire are not yet clearly established. An investigation was entrusted to the Saint-Martin Espérance brigade. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. It should be noted that the dwellings located near the fire did not suffer any damage. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-plusieurs-vehicules-en-proie-avec-les-flammes-a-oyster-pond/