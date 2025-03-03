MISCELLANEOUS / Shooting in Sint Maarten: one man seriously injured | FAXINFO

Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) are actively investigating a shooting that occurred last Wednesday around 22:30 p.m. on LB Scott Road.

Alerted by several reports of gunshots, the police discovered a seriously injured man lying near his vehicle.

Shot, probably in the arm, the victim suffered from intense pain and was losing a lot of bloodEmergency services gave him first aid before urgently transferring him to the medical centre in Sint Maarten, where his condition remains critical.

The departments of the scientific police and criminal investigations are continuing their investigations in order to clarify the circumstances of the attack.

At this stage, no specific information has been released, and the police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward at + 1 721-542-2222 or via the anonymous line at 9300.

Fake $20 bills in circulation

Counterfeit $20 bills were recently detected on the island, sparking concerns worries with traders and the population. Several counterfeit notes with identical serial numbers have been identified, indicating a possible distribution in large scale.

If you have any doubts about the authenticity of a ticket, you are advised to contact the KPSM or to consult your bank for a thorough check. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-fusillade-a-sint-maarten-un-homme-grievement-blesse/