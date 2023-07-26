MISCELLANEOUS: Spectacular accident between two vehicles near the Prince Bernard Bridge in Philipsburg | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten Police Traffic Department is investigating an accident involving two vehicles that occurred on Monday July 24 at the intersection near the Prince Bernard Bridge.

The driver of a vehicle coming from Walter Nisbeth Road got into the wrong lane and continued towards Bush Road, while at the same time another vehicle coming from the A.TH. Illidge was turning left.

The two vehicles collided and were damaged. The shock was violent. The driver of the black vehicle got stuck in the passenger compartment. The assistance of the firefighters was required to extract the victim injured in the chest.

Rescue teams arrived quickly on the scene and provided first aid to the driver before transporting her to Sint Maarten Medical Center for further examinations.

The Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) remind all motorists to pay close attention to road signs and lights when driving their vehicle. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-accident-spectaculaire-entre-deux-vehicules-pres-du-pont-prince-bernard-a-philipsburg/